Mailbag: Is this the new spirit of America?

Some history: In a recent election, the many supporters of a presidential candidate were very greatly disappointed in the outcome.

Fewer than 100,000 votes in three key swing states, out of a total of more than 120 million votes, decided the Electoral College. But the main loser gracefully accepted the loss a day after the election and did not request vote recounts. Two days after the election, the winner was welcomed in the White House to begin the transition of power. The year: 2016.

In a more recent election, the many supporters of a presidential candidate were also greatly disappointed in the outcome. But more than 200,000 votes in four key swing states, out of a total of more than 150 million votes, have determined the electoral result with no compelling evidence of significant fraud.

Yet the main losing candidate has not conceded after at least 10 days since the election. Nor has the winner been invited to the White House to begin the transition. Is this the new spirit of America?

A favorite phrase of my parents comes to mind: What is good for the goose ought to be good for the gander.

Philip Coleman

Philomath

