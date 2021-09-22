Mailbag: Is this how it is going to be?

The Sept. 11 home football game at Reser Stadium represents somewhat of a failure, even though the Beavers won the game against Hawaii.

On Aug. 18, the Benton County Board of Commissioners entered an order requiring all spectators age 5 and up be masked at all Oregon State University football events at least through September.

From the OSU Sports website Q&A page about sporting events held at OSU (2021 OSU Event Vaccination Requirement FAQ — Oregon State University Athletics) — Q: What if I will not comply with the proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test result or mask mandate? A: If you choose not to comply with these policies, you will not be permitted to enter Oregon State Athletics venues.

Judging from sweeping shots of the crowds assembled at the Sept. 11 football game (we watched it on television, safe in our living room), there were more spectators unmasked than masked, but especially in the student section: scant masks worn throughout the game.

I guess people don’t take this COVID thing seriously, and because of the flouting of the above rules, people will get sick.