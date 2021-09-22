 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Is this how it is going to be?
0 Comments

Mailbag: Is this how it is going to be?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sept. 11 home football game at Reser Stadium represents somewhat of a failure, even though the Beavers won the game against Hawaii.

On Aug. 18, the Benton County Board of Commissioners entered an order requiring all spectators age 5 and up be masked at all Oregon State University football events at least through September.

From the OSU Sports website Q&A page about sporting events held at OSU (2021 OSU Event Vaccination Requirement FAQ — Oregon State University Athletics) — Q: What if I will not comply with the proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test result or mask mandate? A: If you choose not to comply with these policies, you will not be permitted to enter Oregon State Athletics venues.

Judging from sweeping shots of the crowds assembled at the Sept. 11 football game (we watched it on television, safe in our living room), there were more spectators unmasked than masked, but especially in the student section: scant masks worn throughout the game.

I guess people don’t take this COVID thing seriously, and because of the flouting of the above rules, people will get sick.

Do people not understand that vaccinated people can spread this disease? Just because an unvaccinated person came into Reser with proof of a negative test, that does not mean they won’t catch COVID from someone who is unmasked and vaccinated.

So where is the enforcement? Who is in charge? Is this how it is going to be for campus life during fall term as well?

Robin Comforto

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News