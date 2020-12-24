Mailbag: Is OSU going down same dark road?

Just wondering if anyone else has paid attention to the goings-on as reported elsewhere about the ignoring of violence against women that has occurred at Louisiana State University?

Specifically, it involves the football team and the resultant cover-up, malfeasance, ignoring of the law, etc., by the school administration. This evidently has gone on for many years now, all covered up by school administrators.

You undoubtedly ask what that has to do with the local area. Everything! Oregon State University recently brought in F. King Alexander to lead the school. The very same man who oversaw LSU through all of the shenanigans! OSU went through problems several years ago, much to the embarrassment of many. Now it brings in a leader who oversaw the same ignoring and cover-up elsewhere.

Is OSU going down the same dark road again? Female students, beware.

Richard Smith

Albany

