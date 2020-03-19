Mailbag: Is it "eye" before "ee" except after W?

Besides beating the story to death, there is another thing the auditory media do that bugs my boogers to death: They can't even pronounce his name (Weinstein) correctly.

If there is only one thing I learned from Herr Schmidt's 1965 OSU German class, it was how differently to pronounce the "ei" or "ie" in that language. The rule is you pronounce, as a long vowel, the second letter. So "ei" sounds like "eye," whereas "ie" sounds like "ee."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Harvey's case, it's even more dumbfounding, because they pronounce the first syllable correctly and not the second, even though both syllables have the same spelling. Go figure!

Are there any other nitpicky linguists out there who wish to contribute to this dismal conversation? And by the way, what is the correct pronunciation of "Mueller"?

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0