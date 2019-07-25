Americans, as do most people, embrace the virtues of integrity, wisdom, kindness, fairness, teamwork, prudence, self-discipline and more. Or do we?
Can anyone find one or more of these characteristics in Donald Trump? And yet, a great number of us voted for and continue to support him. As I’ve tried to understand the anomaly, the only conclusion I’ve reached is that many of us don’t actually care about those virtues.
Ronald Reagan, the exemplar for most conservative Republicans, defined America as a shining city on a hill. Are we? Really?
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (July 23)