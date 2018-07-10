Hey, Mary Brock, the next time you are in downtown Albany on a Monday morning, come join us at Little Wuesten Cafe (Mailbag, July 3).
Excellent food and drinks. They are located at 115 Ellsworth Street between Stevens Jewelers and the Antique Mall. Open every morning except Wednesday.
Lila Hoard
Albany (July 5)
