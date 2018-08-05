In reference to Aug. 3 headline, "Sheriff says investigation finds no motive for Las Vegas mass shooting," I’m not sure how hard the investigators are trying. Clearly this a cover story for a classified and secret meeting between POTUS, the Prince of Saudi Arabia and Bill gates, it was a failed assassination attempt.
If a civilian can put this together then I’m pretty sure the professional investigators can also.
William Reynolds
Albany (Aug. 3)
Sounds like Qanon drivel to me.
and it just keeps going like the energizer bunny. Left wing deranged Trump haters just refuse to live in reality.
A crazy man shoots up a crowd and your deranged mind somehow connects it to those you hate.
Get some help dude. Fast.
