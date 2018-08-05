Subscribe for 17¢ / day

In reference to Aug. 3 headline, "Sheriff says investigation finds no motive for Las Vegas mass shooting," I’m not sure how hard the investigators are trying. Clearly this a cover story for a classified and secret meeting between POTUS, the Prince of Saudi Arabia and Bill gates, it was a failed assassination attempt.

If a civilian can put this together then I’m pretty sure the professional investigators can also.

William Reynolds

Albany (Aug. 3)

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments