Mailbag: Interesting: Just another way we 'clean up'

It is a willful act of cruelty to destabilize people with the threat of posting that their shelter will be bulldozed, and offer nothing substantial in the aftermath.

Furthermore, the city executed this action a day before what meteorologists warned us would be a blistering heatwave; we sustained 113 degrees in Corvallis, and therefore can consider their act life-threatening. There is no justification for this brutal decision regarding a very complicated matter, and since this is not going to disappear, what was the hurry?

This cleanup in a heatwave threatened lives and should not have been conducted without a comprehensive plan to protect displaced persons and provide an improved shelter option. As I understand it, Benton County has no protocol for noting when houseless persons die directly related to their housing status or acts taken against them — just another way we opt to “clean up.”

Debra Carriere

Corvallis

