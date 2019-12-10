Mailbag: Informed citizens need local papaer

Democracy depends on an informed citizenry. A recent study from Duke University (August 2019) comparing the effectiveness of different media (newspapers, TV, radio and online) in providing original, local news shows that local newspapers are far and away the most effective medium. Other media, including online sources which Lee Enterprises seems to be promoting, are not a substitute. They don’t come close in watchdog reporting of local issues needed to produce an informed public.

Yet here in Corvallis, and indeed across the country, there has been a decimation of local news. The Duke report shows we are approaching a world of news deserts and underinformed communities. Since 2004 one-fifth of the local newspapers nationwide have closed and nearly half the staff of those still “alive” have been lost to budget cuts, the “bottom line” (Mr. McInally, RIP).

