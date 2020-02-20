Mailbag: Increased gas prices a small price to pay

Country people are not all alike!

In Linn County, Republican candidates routinely get 50% to 60% of the votes. Thus, about 40% of the county’s voters have no representation in Salem. These 40% are country folks, too.

However, we do not at all agree with the reckless behavior of our state senators or Timber Unity. They do not act in our interest. We believe that decisions of the government should be guided by facts and not by pseudo-scientific beliefs or greed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fact is that our uncontrolled burning of fossil carbon is destroying the world. We are leaving to our children an environment that is much worse than the one we inherited from our parents.

An increase of 20 cents per gallon of gasoline is but a small price to pay for the damage which burning of that gallon causes.

Wolf Krebs

Sweet Home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0