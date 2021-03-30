Mailbag: In the words of Capt. Sparrow...

Now that Oregon State Univeristy President Ed Ray’s choice of King Alexander has been terminated, the issue is with Ed Feser.

Feser is no friend of the OSU faculty union (United Academics of OSU) because it is believed he was brought in to carry out the same sort of anti-union pushback he did at the University of Illinois. Vice President Heather Horn was then brought in to deal with the union. In addition, students are suing OSU to get back monies on tuition and fees they feel were taken without commensurate teaching product.

In addition, it seems obvious the OSU Board of Trustees has been practicing salutary neglect by abrogating its involvement in an ever-increasing meltdown in OSU administrative moral authority.

Contrary to the propaganda, OSU is a long way from the first tier ballyhooed. After 28-plus years as a tenured professor, I say something is wrong with 50% of students being unable to graduate in four years. Grade inflation is a serious issue. There are too many low-paid staff members doing the jobs of expensive department heads and associate deans.

The $153 million for the Reser Stadium rehab is insulting. For years, to get a pay increase, faculty had to threaten to quit to get recognition … or left … and they did.