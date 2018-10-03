$1.9 million in taxpayer money was spent on more than 3,500 abortions last year. That is a lot of money. Oregon House Bill 3391, was signed into law in 2017 by the government not by the people, increasing Oregon taxpayer funding for abortion, for free for anyone, including non-Oregon residents, at any time in pregnancy (even 9 months and ready to deliver), for any reason at any age (even 12 years old).
State lawmakers declared HB 3391 an emergency, preventing it from public vote. The people did not have a say in it, but now we are challenging it by having this measure on the ballot. Oregon taxpayers fund 10 abortions every day. Measure 106 doesn’t stop anyone from choosing abortion nor take away healthcare. People will still be able to have an abortion for any reason they wish — just not paid for with our tax dollars. Measure 106 allows all Oregonians to stay true to their values by not forcing someone to pay for another person’s private choices. Measure 106 allows for funding abortions when needed to protect the mother. This is a crucial distinction — abortions that are medically necessary will still be covered by state-funded healthcare, while those that are simply an elective procedure will no longer be.
This Measure is not about removing contraception, nor elective sterilization, nor other reproductive healthcare. Iit is solely about abortion only. Abortion is not equal to all healthcare.
Patti Kenney
Albany (Oct. 2)