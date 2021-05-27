Mailbag: In strong support of Dr. Fauci

This letter is in strong support of Dr. Anthony Fauci. I'm amazed (but not surprised) at the abuse this honest man has endured from what is affectionately known as the "goat roper community", including our recent "goat-roper-in-chief" deplorable in our White House. I've written before about the abuse truth tellers usually receive by those who think truth is only truth when it conforms to their likes, dislikes, preconceived notions, emotional attachments, beliefs (up to and including deeply held convictions), mythologies, stereotypes, prejudices, etc. (Cf. Al Gore, Gov. Kate Brown et.al.)

"Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies." Little Lies. Fleetwood Mac. 1987

I could write a small pamphlet about how susceptible the "goat-ropers" or deplorables (whatever the pejorative is) are to demagogues and demagoguery. Want these folks on your side? Just tell 'em what they want to hear and don't worry about whether it's true or not. But I digress.