Mailbag: In response to Trump’s rants

The similarities of an old Trump with a younger historical tyrant are startling. One burned books/dissenters with fire, while Trump torches books/dissenters with repetitive lies and ridicule.

He burned a Page yesterday,

With a spiteful rant and spasm,

Porn from Potus Pilate,

Judgment by orgasm!

And what America does this leave us?

Home, home of the deranged,

Where fear and the anti-hope slay,

Where always is heard,

A disparaging word,

And the lies make things cloudy all day.

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd

