Mailbag: In response to Trump’s rants

The similarities of an old Trump with a younger historical tyrant are startling. One burned books/dissenters with fire, while Trump torches books/dissenters with repetitive lies and ridicule.
He burned a Page yesterday,
With a spiteful rant and spasm,
Porn from Potus Pilate,
Judgment by orgasm!
And what America does this leave us?
Home, home of the deranged,
Where fear and the anti-hope slay,
Where always is heard,
A disparaging word,
And the lies make things cloudy all day.
Wayne Spletstoser
Shedd