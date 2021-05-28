Mailbag: In need of a day of prayer

When people have lost peace in their own lives because of addictions, they turn to their higher power and to others who seek the same help, and they find they are helped.

Jesus of Nazareth was sent into this world by the higher power who gave us life. When he was being condemned by those who refused his ways and words, Pilate asked him where his kingdom was. Jesus answered that he came to bring truth.

And as he was dying, he prayed, "Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing."

In this time when truth is not valued by many, we need a day of prayer and fasting to ask that our nation be restored to valuing truth and working together to bring peace to our neighbors and ourselves. I intend to spend Memorial Day, May 30, in this way. I hope you will all join me.

Janet L. Campbell

Albany

