I have a New Jersey cousin who lives in Italy several months a year. There recently, Lynn hurt her hand and went to a nearby hospital's emergency room, entering at 2:37 p.m. No line, no waiting. The woman at the desk took pertinent info and explained how to get to radiology on the same floor. There were a few people waiting and a sign that said patients were taken in order of the seriousness of their injury. She expected a long wait but X-rays were taken at 3:05 (no fracture). Lynn waited 15 minutes for the results and then saw a doctor at 3:43 who advised her how to ice the injury, gave her two prescriptions for pain (one oral, one a cream), explained the bill and how to pay it. She received printouts of the X-rays and instructions for care.
Another day Lynn returned to pay the bill ($68) and get a CD of her x-rays, finding 25 people in the waiting room. With an efficient "take a number" system, she waited only 20 minutes and three more at the cashier's window. Curious, Lynn asked what "fast track" meant on her dismissal sheet and was told that the woman at the desk judges if she should send a patient directly to radiology without waiting to see a doctor, a practice that Lynn is going to encourage in New Jersey.
Can we learn from others and improve our health care system? (The average Italian lives four years longer than we do).
June Hemmingson
Albany (Aug. 25)