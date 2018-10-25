I am writing this letter in support of Judge Fay Stetz-Waters because I am impressed by her as a person and most importantly because she has the respect of her peers.
Judicial appointments are vetted by two committees of local lawyers and judges before being recommended to the governor as Judge Stetz-Waters was when she was first appointed. She has served Linn County well and is willing to continue as she has shown by seeking election this November. I don't have any legal experience to speak of but our local attorneys who have selected her in the Bar Preference Poll certainly do; their selection means that the majority of local lawyers want her to be their judge and I respect their professional opinions.
Nancy Swain
Albany (Oct. 24)