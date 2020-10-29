Mailbag: Important to maintain continuity

The Philomath City Council election has 12 candidates for six positions. Most of them are newcomers. I believe it is important that we maintain an amount of continuity in our decision.

I am voting for David Low, completing two terms; Ruth Causey and Matt Lehman, completing partial terms; and newcomers Joey McGlinchy and Teresa Neilson. I am voting for Doug Edmonds, two terms, for mayor. They will serve without an agenda. They recognize that we will have growth and will make sure it is done in an appropriate manner.

A recent paid ad in the Gazette-Times had incorrect and misleading statements.

Philomath’s Citizens Advisory Board is our Planning Commission and has been since our first Comprehensive Plan of 1983. I have not observed a closed-door policy on public input in Philomath government.

No one I know believes that Philomath has enough water for the long term. The city is working on options. The planned additional reservoir will add volume and increase water pressure on the west side.