Mailbag: Imperative to teach kids about racism

A June 18 letter, “It is imperative to teach antiracism” by Anissa Teslow Cheek, states it is imperative to teach our family members to be antiracists. I thoroughly agree.

Parenting white children to engage directly with people of color is a prime step to break down the hatred or fear of our racial differences. There are local groups such as NAACP and Showing Up for Racial Justice to interconnect and learn more on breaking down racism.

I know from experience that if you sit down opposite of a person of color and look deep into the soul of the person before speaking, we could see that they are not different in being.

It is also imperative to teach our children early in school years. All states should develop new standards to help prepare new curriculum for teachers to help students through questions on discrimination and racial injustice. Also, some states cover up white massacre of Blacks incidences as riots. History needs to be correct on these injustices.

One such school program has already been tried and proven by the Port Orford School District. It has lesson books and group learning classes on diversity that break down this antiracial fear of others. The program has first- through third-grade lessons where high school students are mentors to the young students.