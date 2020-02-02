Mailbag: Impeachment trial will be a cover-up

The House of Representatives today (Jan. 15) officially delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate. What follows will be one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. Mitch McConnell will put on a show for Trump’s base that he hopes will solidify his own position and that of his Republican allies. Of course, it also means job security for his wife.

Trump will be acquitted and take that verdict on his roadshow of rallies. He will harp about the “witch hunt” and “hoax” that has unfairly plagued his presidency. The base will lap it up. MAGA hats will be the fashion rage. Putin will send his congratulations.

Trump will be emboldened and set his sights on the next rung of the ladder on the way to disemboweling the Constitution. Simultaneously, his administration will continue to strip away the safeguards of social responsibility that much of his base needs. What is it going to take for Trump's supporters to realize that the man behind the curtain is a fraud? If he wins another election, God help this country.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

