Mailbag: Impeachment nothing but a show trial

I owe a great deal to the U.S. for this country’s acceptance of my entry, support of my scientific education and career and thus wish to offer my imperfect thoughts about this present “impeachment” debate.

Watching the debates in the committees of the U.S. House of Representatives, I felt the chill, cruel shadows of the tactics I observed of the then-recently installed 1959 Castro regime. This was especially so when watching an overzealous committee chairman read a document into the record; this document was so false, spurious and contrived, that a quite liberal newspaper, commonly supportive of his cause, felt obliged to condemn it. Then I felt once again the cold ghosts of those “show” trials, breathing across my aging, somewhat addled, mind.

Thus, I beg those far more influential and better trained than me in these matters to keep in mind that this is the USA in 2019, not the Russian Duma, in process of being dissolved by the Bolsheviks, in 1917.

Laurence S. Daley

Corvallis

