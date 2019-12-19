Mailbag: Impeachment articles an embarrassment

For over seven decades I have witnessed our two-party system of government. I have always been proud of the way our two parties have worked together to build and keep America great.

Eight to 10 years ago I noticed both parties bowing their backs and not compromising on proposed legislation. What ever happened to compromise? Oh, I forgot: “resistance."

Today (Dec. 13) the majority party embarrassed itself by passing two articles of impeachment. The two articles boil down to: 1.) You won’t let me do the things I want to do; and 2.) We just don’t like you!

How sad!

Tom Wickum

Lebanon

