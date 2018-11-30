Many of us are horrified by news of people tear-gassed at the border, of crying children separated from their parents, and of a heavily-armed military facing hungry people who have trekked thousands of miles in an urgent quest for a life free from violence.
I worry about my immigrant neighbors right here, caught in the limbo of our broken immigration system. A recent Pew survey found 66 percent of unauthorized immigrants have lived here for more than 10 years. These hard-working, tax-paying people help make our economy grow, yet face sudden removal.
Most of Oregon, and nearly half of Linn County, voted to continue as a "sanctuary" state. Nonetheless, Federal agency Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) daily detains people; working under our radar so it’s not news.
Our immigrant neighbors live in fear each day; when they kiss their kids goodbye as they leave for school, they aren’t sure if they will see them again or if ICE will come for them that day.
This is all too reminiscent of what Nazis did to Jews — declaring them "illegal" and hunting them down — and what Americans did to Japanese-Americans during WWII. We can’t let this happen! It is not only anti-Liberty’s Promise; it is cruel. It is not who most Americans are.
You can help! Write your Congresspeople. You can also get involved locally; call 541-926-1922, leave your name and phone number on the message machine, and you’ll be connected with a group working to provide legal assistance to immigrants.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Nov. 29)