Mailbag: I'll just go on Biden my time

Donald Trump threatened in 2015 to form a third party if the Republican Party couldn’t accommodate him and his anti-immigrant supporters.

I suggested then (As I See It, Jan. 4, 2016) that it be named the Know Nothing Party in memory of the Know Nothing adherents of the Native American Party of 1846, whose objective was similar. I also opined that “Mr. Trump — whether buffoon or conniver — is a clear and present danger.” Nonetheless, the Republican Party accepted Mr. Trump and became the Know Nothing Party.

U.S. withdrawals from international agreements on trade, the environment, etc. followed and upset many. That's how it came to be that George Will, the credentialed conservative Republican columnist, stated, “If congressional Republicans continue their genuflections at Trump’s altar, the appropriate 2020 outcome will be a Republican thrashing …” (Washington Post, Oct. 10, 2019)