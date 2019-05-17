In his announcement of a new immigration policy, President Trump tells us that "random" immigration is not in keeping with American values. Evidently, he's ignoring Emma Lazarus' inspiring words (mounted on the Statue of Liberty) about the "tired...poor... huddled masses yearning to breathe free." (That's how my ancestors arrived in this country. How about yours?)
And, what to do about the "golden door" to which Lady Liberty raises her torch in Lazarus' poem? My guess is that now it represents the money to be made by those who will be hiring high-skilled workers at a lower wage than they would be forced to pay American workers.
Shame on the President and his administration!
Beverly Beckendorf
Albany (May 16)