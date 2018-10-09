It's interesting that our forefathers spoke of "natures God" and our nation became the greatest nation in history. We have ignored the lessons this Being has bestowed on us from the Bible, to our peril.
A couple of instances: The pseudo-Christian Catholic Church has ignored Genesis 2:18 which says "it is not good that man should be alone." They say that their priests should be celibate and you see the results.
And more recently the fiasco with the assassination of Judge Kavanaugh by a woman with an agenda. What does the Bible say? Deuteronomy says, vs. 19:15 : "One witness shall not rise against a man concerning any inquiry or any sin that he commits. By the mouth of two or three witnesses the matter shall be established." There were not two or three witnesses in fact there were no witnesses.
This, and any numbers of admonitions we have ignored, has brought our nation to its present peril.
To ignore this peril is just grinding stupidity.
John Penrod
Lebanon (Oct. 9)