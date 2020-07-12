Mailbag: Ignorance first of all original sins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The worst of the problems in this country isn’t systemic racism, it’s systemic ignorance. That is the teaching, preaching or political assertions of concepts as fact, data and science that aren’t facts, data or science.

And here, as of late, is the most egregious and disingenuous of systemic ignorance by academia, Oregon State University’s President Ed Ray insinuating that the American Civil War was fought to perpetuate slavery.

That would be the same as suggesting that in World War II, America was wrong to suppress the German nation’s natural rights to dominate the world. Both statements are tenuously true, but out of context and demeanor for the facts of each case.

But then, this shouldn’t be too shocking, given that governmental education has embraced the 1619 Project and curriculum as a watershed presentation of the slave experience in America, but yet can’t get its basic facts correct. Here’s a hint: in the land that would become the United States of America, where did the first black slaves arrive, what was the date and who were the people who enslaved them here first? Here’s a further hint: It wasn’t Jamestown, it wasn’t 1619 and it wasn’t white people.

Easy enough to check, if facts and truth are what you’re looking for.