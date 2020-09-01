Mailbag: Ignorance can be overcome

Ignorance can be defined as a lack of knowledge or information. Most of the responses appearing in this and other news sources opposing protests of police violence against minority citizens demonstrate a lack of thoughtfulness, knowledge or historical awareness. Most seem to assume there is no difference between law enforcement’s treatment of white citizens and the treatment of minority citizens, and that minority citizens are simply less socialized and less compliant to authority. They manifest a lack of awareness of the long history of terrorism directed at these communities perpetrated by law enforcement, unregulated militias, and society in general through discrimination, ostracism, and neglect. There is no awareness of the fear this history engenders in these communities and these responses indicate an unwillingness to learn about these facts. Most of these opinions simply regurgitate reports from uninformed entertainment sources who purport to report news, while disdaining valid news sources.