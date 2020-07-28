Mailbag: If you're smart, you'll wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked why some people in the U.S. refuse to wear masks, I like to remember two facts:

1) 100 is the average IQ. That means half the population is below that average.

2) The U.S. ranks 20th in a list of quality of education by country, according to www.edsys.in, which is an India-based organization and unlikely to be very biased against us.

And to those who say they have a right to refuse to wear masks, I say:

They have no right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater and thus cause a panic.

They have no right to smoke in public buildings and risk giving cancer to others.

And they have no right to micro-spit viruses at others, which masks are designed to prevent.

Lastly, if your First Amendment rights are being violated because of your mask, you are wearing it wrong. See Point 1.

Henry Slagle

Albany

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0