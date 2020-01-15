Mailbag: If you don't have anything good to say ...

I miss TR ("Speak softly and carry a big stick"). I miss FDR ("We have nothing to fear but fear itself"). I miss Jefferson ("All men are created equal"). I miss JFK ("There is always inequality in life. Some men are killed in a war and some men are wounded and some men never leave the country. Life is unfair"). I miss Lincoln ("You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time"). I miss Bush 41 ("We don't want an America that is closed to the world. What we want is a world that is open to America"). I even miss Calvin Coolidge ("……").