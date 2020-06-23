Mailbag: If the shoe fits, wear it

Regarding Robert Wilson’s letter (Mailbag, June 7): I’m glad you “have always enjoyed the letters to the editor from Mary Brock!” and “have agreed with her opinions most of the time.”
Mr. Wilson: Re: your objection to my claim it is mostly Repubs who won't wear masks, many news articles have said that is true; Republicans who won't wear masks are following Trump's lead. Trump doesn't wear a mask, and he knows his Republican base loves that about him. Trump downplays the virus in trying to get reelected.
Mr. Wilson, thank you for wearing a mask when you go to the store. For the non-mask-wearing people and the question of their political party, I will trot out a well-worn cliche: If the shoe fits, wear it.
Mary Brock
Albany
