Mailbag: If leaders lead, people will follow

I had a dream. I was in church and everyone was seated. Singing was going on when suddenly I looked up and before me stood a large man in a suit. It was the pastor.

His head was bent and he was obviously moved to a state of grief, as his demeanor indicated. This action so moved the people that they began to cry out and pray to God.

When I awakened, this was the clear message: If the leaders of the church lead out in repentance, the people will follow.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 2:14

Vera Larsen

Corvallis

