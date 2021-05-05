Mailbag: If it catches on, we might save world

As a species, we humans face a very difficult dilemma. Because of overpopulation (and the greed of some of us), we have a housing problem. Many millions are suffering from not having a home.

At the same time, by covering up the earth with buildings and roads, we are bringing about the end of all life on earth, including human life.

When we bulldoze, pave and build, we are killing off species that are needed for survival: plants, animals, bugs and birds. And this is happening at an alarming rate.

We also know that greenhouse gases are killing our planet and that airplanes are the largest producers of these gases. So here’s a solution to both problems, locally. Let’s shut down the airport and put housing on this land that has already been bulldozed, paved and made uninhabitable for wild species.

We could keep a small part of the airport viable for emergency Life Flights, but otherwise use the space for housing. We would be setting an example for the world, and if it catches on, we might just save the world. I’m sure we all remember the phrase “Think globally, act locally.”