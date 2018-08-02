Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Today, Aug 1, Trump "suggested" that our Attorney General end the Mueller investigation. He tweeted, "This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

All along Trump has claimed his innocence. He says he's done nothing wrong. If that were true, wouldn't it be in his best interest, and the interest of the country, to allow the investigation to reach that conclusion and confirm Trump's innocence?

As Trey Gowdy so eloquently put it a while back in a comment to Trump's attorney, John Dowd, “If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it!”

The same can be said for Trump, who is acting anything but innocent.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon (Aug. 1)

