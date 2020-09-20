Mailbag: If Donald Trump was Portland mayor

Wuhan flu (COVID-19) deaths and the riots are Trump’s fault.
Let’s change things around and make President Trump the governor of New York. I don’t think that Gov. Trump would have sent COVID-19 patients to retirement homes like Gov. Cuomo (a Democrat) did, killing thousands. Now let’s switch him with the mayor of New York City and the days of riots. I believe that Mayor Trump would have stopped the damage within two days.
I feel the same about Seattle. The two young men would be alive today because the anarchy zone would have never happened. Now we come to Portland; how many days of riots, 90, 100? If Donald Trump was Portland’s mayor, the riots would have been stopped months ago and two lives would have been saved. Do I need to point out that all are Democrat-controlled cities and states?
My idea of a peaceful protest is what happens in front of the Benton County Courthouse after 5 p.m. (free parking). A man in a Volkswagen bus pulls up to the curb, gets out and puts up signs and banners along with some friends to protest peacefully.
One more thing. How CNN and MSN would have reported the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941: A reporter with the USS Arizona exploding in the background. “The Japanese Air Force staged a flyover of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, today. Some bombs were dropped, but it was mostly peaceful.”
Charlie Lamberty
Philomath
