In reference to Ed Hemmingson's letter of Aug. 14:
Ed's been around a long time and has graced the opinion pages with many letters in support of his socialist progressive and communist views. His last letter on shredding the national debt is typical of his side's stand, but like most of the left the consequences of their actions are not thought out.
Looking at the government debt he says to shred tells the real story. Who does government owe money to? He implied that we should pick and choose what money we should pay but if you can't pay it then don't. Ed, there are a lot of folks out there who are owed pensions. Are you just going to shred that debt? Heck, half of Oregon is a government employee now and for 33 years the Democrat's have run private employers out while increasing our debt for government pensions. Who will pay those pensions?
It's a ponsi scheme now, but just like California we are all going to be held up for big government pensions.
So, maybe Ed is right, maybe we should just shred that pension debt. It's going to be a huge bill as it comes due and the good folks of Oregon are going to be saddled with it.
However since yall voted for the same government for over 30 years, don't be surprised when the bill comes due.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 15)
