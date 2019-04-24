I will vote for Eric Aguinaga for the GAPS School Board.
You can look up his qualifications in the Voters’s Pamphlet, but since I have worked with him on a number of school-related projects, I can tell you that Eric is passionate about our schools. He voluntarily attends school board meetings already, and he is an active volunteer with the Albany Public Schools Foundation.
If elected, he would represent all of the schools in the district even though he lives in a region of the district that is usually underrepresented. I like the fact that he is young, energetic and engaged in our entire community.
So, if you are wondering. Look no further, Eric’s the right person at the right time to be on our school district board.
Join with me and vote for Eric Aguinaga.
Bob Stalick
Albany (April 23)