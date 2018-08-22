A few days ago I saw a commercial on TV that showed a knucklehead RINO talking about Oregon being the national leader in renewable energy, wind and solar farms.
People who believe wind and solar are a great alternative to clean hydro and clean coal must not be too educated on the subject, and instead react with emotion. First of all, solar and wind are not 100 percent dependable. What happens to wind power when the wind stops blowing? What happens to solar power on very dark stormy days that could potentially last for weeks? Do advocates of solar have any idea how much energy and natural resources is required to manufacture solar panels? How many acres of wildlife habitat and farm ground are these solar advocates willing to destroy by covering them with solar panels in the name of "clean energy"? And doesn't the Columbia River Scenic Highway look much better with windmills? Not to mention the thousands of birds being killed every year by the turning rotors.
How about the fire that started this summer by a windmill malfunction that could have caused a great deal of damage? And this will not be the last fire these windmills will cause. Isn't it great how solar and wind are so much better for our environment? And this doesn't count the number of environmentally harmful batteries that are required.
Hydro and clean coal are better for the environment and dependable!
Matthew Goss
Lebanon (Aug. 21)