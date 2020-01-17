Mailbag: Hwy 99: From deathtrap to community space

I drive on Highway 99W almost every day. As a driver it’s terrifying. As a pedestrian or bicyclist it is risking your life. In the aftermath of the most recent death and heartbreaking tragedy, I would like to share the following thoughts:

Let’s make it clear that this is a neighborhood, our neighborhood, where we work, walk, bike and play.

For it to be safe I think we need to transform it into a pedestrian-friendly, parklike setting, the same as you would find downtown.

I am picturing an archway over a bright beautiful crosswalk: "Welcome to Southtown. Go Slow, Enjoy Life."

Brightly colored walking spaces, biking paths, art installations, sitting areas, bike racks, etc. make drivers feel like they’re entering a park downtown and not an industrial highway outside of town.

Stoplights and a new intersection.

Speed bumps on the highway.

Speedometers stationed on the sides of the highway so drivers can see how much they are speeding.

Warning signs to slow down, entering pedestrian area.