Mailbag: Human Rights Day is Dec. 10

Treat others as you wish to be treated.

This or some other version of the Golden Rule may be found in almost all faith religious traditions including Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the Baha’i Faith. In Islam, a well-known admonition is “No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself;” and in the Baha’i sacred texts, “Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself.”

This teaching is one that we have been trying to learn for at least 25 centuries of recorded history. Yet even today we find it so easy to demonize others as the source for our troubles.

Dec. 10 is Human Rights Day, a day when we honor the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UDHR details the individual’s “basic rights and fundamental freedoms.” It was adopted by the United Nations in 1948 as one of its formative statements.

In a sense, the UDHR is aspirational — a desire to achieve something great — as we have not yet reached its goals. Every great idea starts with an individual choice. Let us, for this one day, Dec. 10, set aside our prejudgments and personally treat each other as we wish to be treated.

Roger Blaine

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0