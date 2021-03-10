Mailbag: Human nature and secrets don't mix

My take on all the talk about hoaxes and conspiracy theories is that we are giving far too much credit to human beings.

Human nature and secrets go together like oil and water. Sooner or later, someone will tell Oliver Stone. In other words, people are blabbermouths.

In general, we are also disorganized. Our best try was at the Tower of Babel, which ended badly, except for Babel.com. Obviously, God’s building codes are even stricter than those in Benton County. Getting the whole world to collude on a pandemic seems, as the Brits say, not bloody likely.

So I got my two shots of Moderna. I’d rather have tequila. Still I’m aware I’ve probably been injected with a tracking device and somewhere they are learning what grocery stores I frequent and how often I get up in the night to urinate. I do hope they at least are making minimum wage. But I rarely go anywhere now that I heard Democrats are running loose, sex-trafficking and eating babies.

I did research this Q fellow and understand why he would want to stay anonymous. He might want to reach out to Lewis Carroll for a touch of reality.