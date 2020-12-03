Mailbag: How will we heal historic trauma?

Heartbroken disbelief hit when opening the GT on Thanksgiving, also known as National Day of Mourning: a quarter-page sized reprint of “The First Thanksgiving” painting by Ferris and accompanying article perpetuating the myth of the benevolent encounter between white Pilgrims and the Indigenous people of North America.

The picture of tall stately whites graciously serving Indians supplicating at their feet — who in reality ensured the ill-prepared colonists’ survival 400 years ago, while the settlers proceeded to decimate them through epidemics, war and land theft — reinforces white supremacy. Let’s start teaching what really happened.

I wish you would have instead published a copy of Wamsutta James’ speech written 50 years ago for the 350-year Thanksgiving anniversary at Plymouth. Then, too, white leaders wanted to tell their version of the story and never allowed the Wampanoag to speak. How will we heal our historic trauma?

Lina Soares

Corvallis

