In reply to Mary Brock's opinion asking Donald Trump voters how it's working out for them: Mary, your question deserved an answer and since I voted for Trump I thought I should step up to the plate. Trump is the best president of the United States in my 67 years on this planet and if he continues on the same path then I will vote for him again.
So far he has kept every promise that he could, with the Democrats and Republicans working full-time to stop him. He has brought back millions of jobs and boosted the economy to record levels and did it while a coup was run against his presidency by the Democrats. He did away with the Obamacare forced health care tax. We have the lowest-ever unemployment numbers, a cut in tax, middle-class wages are rising, the Islamic State has been beaten and America is respected again.
How's that working out for us, you ask? Just fine, Mary, and thank you for asking.
James Farmer
Albany (June 3)