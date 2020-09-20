 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: How much richer would our story be?

Mailbag: How much richer would our story be?

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter advocated voting on changing the names of public places, but those names were not voted on initially.

It is past time to face our racist past and present, and if changing a few names to acknowledge the reality of the long-term damage done will help, then let’s do it.

Our mainstream culture has suppressed (“canceled”) the history of Native American, African-American, Asian, Hispanic and other peoples’ contributions to our nation’s progress and experience. There is no chance that our mainstream history will be forgotten, but how much richer would our story be if we knew better all the characters? Telling the whole story is not “cancel culture” – it reveals our true broad American story.

Toni Hoyman

Philomath

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News