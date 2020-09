× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Corvallis School Board’s decision to rename schools, I have a few questions:

1. Is renaming the schools a decision made by white people?

2. How many Black people have been consulted in this decision?

3. How many Black people will be consulted to help choose new names?

4. How will renaming schools eliminate or change the impact of systemic racism?

Adriana Gabriel

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0