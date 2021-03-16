Mailbag: How long can our republic endure?

How long can our republic endure?

Consider Jan. 6. A cult of conspiracy believing armed extremists attempted to overthrow our government, because they believed the lies told by Trump and Fox News. While duly elected officials cowered in the basement, these cult followers tried to destroy the government because they couldn't accept the outcome of a legal and democratic election. They believed their rights were going to be destroyed.

Now that the elected have control, they set about proving the cult correct by undermining the Second Amendment, instead of ensuring law-abiding citizens the right and means to defend themselves and the republic, as 2A requires. They are moving to make law-abiding citizens into outlaws.

What if those cowering officials were armed and proficient in the use of those arms? Or what if the mob had been successful? How would we defend against mob rule?

Laws that are not supported by a strong majority make folk heroes out of outlaws, and villains out of government. Look at Prohibition and marijuana laws. Denying citizens their 2A rights will not reduce crime. It will only create a larger segment of society that views government as the enemy, a condition which democracy cannot endure for long.

Frank Lathen