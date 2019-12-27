Mailbag: How do we get our country back?

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist once put into words a profound thought: “Hatred is corrosive of a person’s wisdom and conscience; the mentality of enmity can poison a nation’s spirit, instigate brutal life and death struggles, destroy a society’s tolerance and humanity, and block a nation's progress to freedom and democracy.”

Is that not what our conservative judges are promoting in taking away our health insurance? Does our judicial and executive government not care about me, my neighbors and my fellow Americans? I don’t understand.

A strong nation needs strong people. When did we as citizens become fodder for their agendas led by their corporate masters? Why does our government hate us? Are they not supposed to protect us and be for us, you know — the people?

Every day, a new disrespectful and ugly commentary comes from the White House. We are losing our dignity, our place in the world and our country. We are nothing if we are not about us, you know — the people.

How do we get our country back? How can we say we are not your insignificant novelties to manipulate and exploit to grab every penny and leave us unhealthy, weak and powerless?