Mailbag: How can we speed up bill redesign?

I read the headlines in the Sept. 4 GT. I am very supportive of the suggested renaming of the schools on the local level.

This reminded me of a national level when the Obama administration announced that Harriet Tubman would become the face of the new $20 bill. Harriet Tubman, founder of the Undergound Railroad, led hundreds of slaves to freedom. The present $20 bill has Andrew Jackson, who in the early 1800s purchased The Hermitage property and became a wealthy, slave-owning planter.

So why have we not seen the new $20 bill yet? I understand redesigning bills takes years due to complex security and anti-counterfeiting features, and that the currency redesign process is scheduled for 2030 at the earliest! How can we speed up this process?

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

