Mailbag: How about holding a protest on wheels?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I applaud the organizers of the recent social justice/Black Lives Matter demonstrations and rallies. Thank you! I hope that the momentum continues with so many Corvallis residents, of all skin colors, demonstrating support for change.

Here’s an idea for a BLM rally that just needs creative organizing. Thinking of the ancient phrase “The wheels of justice grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small,” how about Wheels For Justice, calling out for our fellow citizens as well as legislators to move faster towards the justice needed in America. People could participate with bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, wagons or anything else on wheels.

Every rally inevitably includes speeches. I have three proposals for speakers:

1. Speak no more than three minutes. Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, 275 words long, took just a bit more than two minutes for him to deliver.

2. A few inspiring words, spoken s-l-o-w-l-y, and repeated will be remembered. All else becomes noise.