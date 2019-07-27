I believe President Trump committed treason, based on my reading of significant parts of the report of the special counsel and hearing Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress.
The special counsel's mandate was to investigate reported efforts by Russian operatives, acting at the behest of their government, to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in favor of Mr. Trump. In completing this investigation, Mr. Trump and his allies repeatedly attempted to obstruct it by lying to, obfuscating, and defying the investigators. Further, Mr. Trump openly and brazenly invited the Russian government to illegally obtain private information that could be used against his opponent.
Further, I believe Mr. Trump committed treason by actively supporting the denials of the Russian president contrary to the findings and recommendations of our national security agencies and failing to support any governmental efforts to prevent the further intrusion by Russia and other countries into our electoral process.
Therefore, I believe it is incumbent upon the House of Representatives to immediately begin an inquiry into impeachment.
Robert B. Harris
Albany (July 26)